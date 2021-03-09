Ky Man warns of faulty gasoline and how it’s costing him thousands

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It wasn’t until this past January, one Kentucky man realized he should think twice about filling up his car’s tank.

Melvin Rodriguez says he was passing through Prestonsburg for work and after filling up he broke down two miles later.

“I’m 45 years old and I’ve been driving since I was 16 and I never had bad gas in my vehicle,” Rodriguez said.

After he towed it to the nearest dealership, it was only then a mechanic told him there was faulty gasoline in his car. He says he’s facing around $4,000 in repairs and fees, all for a $30 tank of gas. And he says there’s still a sense of risk continuing to drive.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible, because I have to have confidence in the vehicle I’m driving,” he said.

Sean Southard with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it could happen to any gas station for various reasons and likely it’s weather related.

“It could be that there’s been a leak or there’s been heavy rain or flooding that has occurred an area of the state,” Southard said.

Unfortunately, Southard says there’s not much you can do to prevent this from happening, but it’s important to make a claim when it does so it can get fixed.

“We do really rely upon our constituents of consumers to let us know when there’s a problem,” he said.

Rodriguez’s claim confirmed the gas was bad. The gas station received a $700 fine and was shut down for about a month while it was repaired. Southard says it reopened Friday.

But what about the costs for Rodriguez? Southard says all the Department of Ag can do is regulate.

“So at this point, I’m not sure what else to do I might have to contact an attorney to see what options I have,” Rodriguez said.

If you think you’re a victim of bad gasoline, you can contact the department of ag at 502-573-0282.