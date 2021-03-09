Kentucky State Police Post 3 arrests former trooper

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 was contacted about a Trooper’s involvement with a possible stolen and illegal firearm in Barren County.

An internal investigation was opened which led to the resignation of Trooper Ben Hubbard. The subsequent investigation led to Hubbard’s arrest on the following charges:

Official Misconduct – 1 st degree

degree Possession of Defaced Firearm

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

The investigation is ongoing and being led by KSP. No further information is currently available for release.