High fire danger Wednesday with wind and warmth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A windy forecast with unseasonably warm temperatures on Wednesday may sound good, but that combination will result in high fire danger, especially in eastern Kentucky.
On Tuesday, the Kentucky Division of Forestry asked people to avoid outside burning until the area receives significant precipitation.
Wednesday will be the fourth day in a row of significant fire danger in the eastern part of the state.
The Division of Forestry says many of the fires that have already burned were the result of careless burning of debris.
According to state officials, there have been at least 60 fires since March 4, 2021.