Former Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Steve Ortmayer passes away

Ortmayer coached at Kentucky from 2003-2009

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
2
Courtesy: UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Football program confirmed on Tuesday that former assistant coach Steve Ortmayer has passed away.  He was 77.  Reports are Ortmayer had been battling Stage Four cancer.

Ortmayer joined the Kentucky football staff in 2003 under Head Coach Rich Brooks.  He would coach at Kentucky from 2003-2009.  He was the Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach.

Before he came to Kentucky, Ortmayer spent more than 20 years coaching the NFL.  He spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and the Oakland Raiders.  His longest stint was with the Raiders from 1979-1994.  He also was a member of the San Diego Chargers front office in 1987 when he served as their general manager. Ortmayer was also an executive with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ortmayer also spent time in the college ranks before he came to the NFL.  He coached the offensive line at Georgia Tech in 1974.  He was also a graduate assistant and defensive line coach with the University of Colorado from 1967-1973.

