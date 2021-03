LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire gets into a home’s attic, forcing firefighters to cut a hole in the roof to make sure they get the fire out.

The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at 1686 Hill View Place.

When firefighters arrived, they were greeted by smoke coming from the rear of the duplex.

The duplex suffered smoke and water damage in addition to the fire.