Bath County moving to in-person classes four days a week

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – At a special Bath County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, members voted to move in-person instruction for students to four days a week, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
Superintendent Harvey Tackett says the new schedule will begin Monday, March 22, 2021.
According to the school district, all students who chose in-person instruction will be in the classroom on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday remaining as a virtual learning day for all students.
Students who are currently learning virtually only, will remain virtual, according to the school district.
The district will offer a one-time opportunity for any student to change their learning option, which must be done no later than Friday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m., according to Superintendent Tackett.
Students wishing to change their learning option should contact their school.
