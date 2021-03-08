Whitley County school bus involved in collision

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Whitley County school bus was involved in a collision with an SUV Monday afternoon in front of the Harland Sanders Cafe and Museum in North Corbin, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say there weren’t any students on the bus at the time of the accident and the driver wasn’t injured.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was airlifted from the scene to UK Hospital in Lexington. Deputies say the extent of the driver’s injuries wasn’t immediately known. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 25W and KY 830, according to deputies.

The accident led to a temporary road closure. Motorists were asked to avoid the accident area.

*Note: The accident scene photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue.