Proud Mary BBQ hammered by flooding, GoFundMe established

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A popular riverfront restaurant has been hit hard by flooding along the Kentucky River and a GoFundMe account has been set up to try to help.

Proud Mary BBQ which is located on Old Richmond Road on the banks of the Kentucky River suffered severe flooding last week.

“Proud Mary BBQ has been good to all of us over the years and now it’s our turn to be good to them. Our favorite restaurant and music venue has been ravaged by the historic flood. Flood waters swept through the lower level and even reached the upstairs inside the restaurant,” said Richmond resident Brian Spangler who is organizing the GoFundMe page.

“They have had to shut down to start clean up and restoration. Unfortunately insurance will not pay for anything. The family that owns the restaurant and their employees need our financial assistance so they can get back up and running. The money will go directly to Proud Mary to pay for any damage and pay to their employees,” Spangler added.