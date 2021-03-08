Northern Kentucky announces plans for in-person graduation

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WTVQ) — Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya announced Monday the university’s plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

The news came in an e-mail message to the campus community and stakeholders. The e-mail said:

“I am pleased to share that NKU will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for May 2021 graduates. We will also honor all of our 2020 graduates at their own ceremony. All events will take place at a series of outdoor ceremonies on campus May 7-9, 2021. This decision was made after consulting with the Office of the Governor and evaluating options to deliver a safe and meaningful commencement celebration.

Here is the schedule:

Commencement for Chase College of Law: Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m.

Commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education: Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

Commencement for the Haile/US Bank College of Business and College of Informatics: Saturday, May 8, at 3 p.m.

Commencement for the College of Health and Human Services: Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

Commencement for May, August and December 2020 graduates: Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m.

Each ceremony will be held on the field at the NKU Soccer Complex on campus, rain or shine. The ceremonies will also be live streamed.

More details on the ceremonies will be available soon. In the meantime, visit nku.edu/commencement for updates or email specialevents@nku.edu if you have any questions.

Please note that these events must follow all state guidelines and are subject to change.

The pandemic has challenged us to find new ways of meeting the needs of our students while maintaining health and safety in our community. I am proud that we are able to provide this experience for our May 2021 graduates and offer our 2020 graduates an opportunity to be honored in person.

Sincerely, Ashish K. Vaidya