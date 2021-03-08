Ky. experts discuss possible impacts of next stimulus package

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
9

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Congress is expected to pass the latest stimulus package this week to help struggling Americans.

We talked to experts in Kentucky about what it could mean in the commonwealth.

- Advertisement -

“This has really been a very different situation than what we’ve seen historically,” Mike Clark, Ph.D., said.

Clark is University of Kentucky’s director of the Center for Business and Economic Research.

ABC 36’s Political Analyst and professor at UK, Stephen Voss, Ph.D.,  said the stimulus money included in this package will be an easy short term perk for many Kentuckians.

“It means that voters will be happy in the short-term,” he said.

Eastern Kentucky University’s Professor of Finance Ben Woodruff, Ph.D., says it’s no surprise figuring out how is best to stimulate the economy is when things gets political.

“This isn’t really anything new, it may just be that people are seeing it more,” Woodruff said.

The version passed in the U.S. Senate over the weekend, moves back to the U.S. House with a vote expected Tuesday.

The main points include, extending unemployment benefits until September, $1,400 stimulus checks if an individual makes less than 75k, and millions if not billions to help state and local governments, totaling a $1.9 trillion package.

“To put that in perspective, because it’s just a really big number, it’s about one tenth of the U.S. GDP so this is a significant amount of money that’s being put out into the economy,” Woodruff said. “We’re gonna see significant changes because of that.”

And part of giving money to governments is to help with COVID vaccinations, something Clark says goes hand-in-hand with seeing an economic recovery.

“You’ve gotta remember that part of it, is to keep the economy going, so that it can heal quicker, that it can recover more quickly, when in this particular case the public health threat is gone,” Clark said.

“While getting Congress to pass a bill is difficult, about the easiest sort of bill to get out of Congress, is one where it spends a lot of money,” Voss said.

Voss adds this package will give President Biden a popularity boost, but like the stimulus money, the next question is how long will it last?

Previous articleDog found amidst flood damage in Jessamine County
Next articleFemale restaurant leaders host pop-up dinner event
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com