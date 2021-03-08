KSP: No foul play suspected in deadly Johnson County fire

SITKA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 62-year-old man in a house fire early Sunday in Johnson County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to the fire at a home on KY Route 201 in the Sitka community in Johnson County at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Ralph Blakeman was found dead inside the home, the KSP said.

Sitka is north of Paintsville between Paintsville and Blaine.

Blakeman’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of the fire and death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, according to the KSP.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Mark Spencer. Trooper Spencer was assisted on scene by a Kentucky State Police Arson Investigator.