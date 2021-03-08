‘Golden Alert’ issued for Lexington woman who may be in danger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police issued a ‘Golden Alert’ Monday afternoon for a young woman with a cognitive disorder who may be in danger, according to investigators.
Police say 20-year old Destiny Lewis was last seen Sunday, March 7.
She is approximately 5 feet tall and 110-pounds. She has blonde hair with blue highlights.
Police say she may be headed to Tennessee or North Carolina.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 or 9-1-1.