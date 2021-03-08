First responders helping others hit by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It doesn’t always take a siren or dispatcher to get first responders into action.

A group of Kentucky first responders and volunteers will be going to Johnson County this Wednesday to assist with cleanup from the recent historic flooding.

- Advertisement -

The group’s mission is to assist first responders affected during disasters and provide assistance and monetary donations.

The group is collecting gift cards to major retailers, all-purpose cleaners and cleaning supplies, baby wipes, paper towels and other cleaning items (east ky relief). The group is not collecting food or clothes.

Donations are accepted at the Bluegrass Fraternal order Police Lodge #4 at 1097 Duval St. in Lexington. Donations also can be made at https://www.kyfoplodge4.com/donate .