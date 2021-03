The spectacular weather continues across Central and Eastern Kentucky. While we’ll start he workweek with a blast of sunshine, I’m tracking showers for late week into the weekend. Highs warm form the lower 60s on Monday to the lower 70s on Thursday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the upper 20s.

MONDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the lower 60s. HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group Clickto join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group