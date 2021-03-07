Human remains found in Big Creek community

BIG CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a body found Saturday evening in Clay County.
According to the KSP, at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, troopers received a complaint of possible human remains located in the Big Creek community of rural Clay County.
At this time, the identity of the individual is unknown. The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.
Big Creek is an unincorporated community in Clay County, on U.S. Route 421, about 11 miles east of Manchester between Manchester and Hyden.
Additional information may be available for release as the investigation continues. Detective James Royal is continuing the Investigation. He was assisted on the scene by Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Coroner’s Office.