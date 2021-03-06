UPDATE: Estill residents urged to fill out damage assessment forms

UPDATE POSTED 11 A.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The damage assessment process is under way in Estill County and Emergency Management members are urging residents to fill out an assessment form to help secure federal funding and assistance.

“Damage assessments have begun and will continue for the next several days. We ask anyone who was impacted by flooding no matter how big or small, please fill-out the damage assessment form. It you do not have internet access and received damage, please call our office at 606-723-6533 and we will fill it out over the phone. You can find multiple resources at www.estill.org/flood‘” said Melissa Riddell, the public information officer for Estill County EMA.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 5 P.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With water service restored, Estill County is beginning to assess the damage from days of flooding.

That comes as electric and gas companies continue to restore power to some areas where outages remain.

Estill Emergency Management keeps update information on everything from roads that still are closed to needed supplies on its Facebook page, according to Melissa Riddell, who hands community relations for the department.

According to Riddell, the agency estimates 200-250 households were damaged by flood waters and 25-30 destroyed. They hope to begin damage assessments this weekend. If someone’s home was damaged by flood waters, they are asked to fill out the form posted on the department’s Facebook page and its web page.

To donate to the recovery efforts, a supply list is posted. Please contact Helping Hands Outreach at 606-975-4822 to make arrangements for donation delivery.

To volunteer with recovery/clean-up please visit estill.org/flood and fill out the volunteer form.

All water services have been restored. Estill Water District customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Electric and Gas companies are working to restore their services, but the flood water is impeding their efforts.

To easily find information about flood recovery visit www.estill.org/flood