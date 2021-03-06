UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m., roads still closed in Fayette, Clark, other counties

UPDATE POSTED 11 A.M. SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. Closures and openings can occur at different times for routes.

Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging. The following is the most accurate information available for the time this advisory was sent.

Saturday, March 6 – as of 10:30 a.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at MP 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – open between MP 10.0 and 11.5

between MP 10.0 and 11.5 Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – the route is reduced to one lane at MP 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to keep motorists from moving toward the slide – estimated time for reopening the closed lane is anticipated at two months (Friday, May 14)

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between MP 365 and 17.804

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED 2 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. Closures and openings can occur at different times for routes.

Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging.

Friday, March 5 – as of 2:00 p.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Red River Road/KY 974 – now open between MP 9.0 and 10.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – the route is reduced to one lane at milepoint 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to keep motorists from moving toward the slide – estimated time for reopening the closed lane is anticipated at two months (Friday, May 14)

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED 7:30 A.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. Closures and openings can occur at different times for routes.

Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging.

Thursday, March 5 – as of 7 a.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Red River Road/KY 974 – closed between MP 9.0 and 10.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – the route is reduced to one lane at milepoint 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to keep motorists from moving toward the slide – estimated time for reopening the closed lane is anticipated at two months (Friday, May 14)

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED 4 P.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. Closures and openings can occur at different times for routes.

Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging.

Thursday, March 4 – as of 3:30 p.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Red River Road/KY 974 – closed between MP 9.0 and 10.0

Ford Road/KY 1924 – now open between MP 0.0 and 1.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – the route is reduced to one lane at milepoint 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to keep motorists from moving toward the slide – estimated time for reopening the closed lane is anticipated at two months (Friday, May 14)

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED 6:30 A.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet updates motorists on high water and slides. Closures and openings can occur at different times for routes. Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging.

Thursday, March 4 – as of 6:30 a.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Red River Road/KY 974 – closed between MP 9.0 and 10.0

Ford Road/KY 1924 – closed between MP 0.0 and 1.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – the route is reduced to one lane at milepoint 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to keep motorists from moving toward the slide – estimated time for reopening the closed lane is anticipated at two months (Friday, May 14)

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED AS OF 1 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. Closures and openings can occur at different times for routes. Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging.

Wednesday, March 3 – as of 1 p.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Red River Road/KY 974 – closed between MP 9.0 and 10.0

Ford Road/KY 1924 – closed between MP 0.0 and 1.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – now open at MP 4.402

at MP 4.402 Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – the route is reduced to one lane at milepoint 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to keep motorists from moving toward the slide – estimated time for reopening the closed lane is anticipated at two months (Friday, May 14)

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804 (

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED AS OF 11 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. Closures and openings can occur at different times for routes.

Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging.

Wednesday, March 3 – as of 11:00 a.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area.

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Red River Road/KY 974 – closed between MP 9.0 and 10.0

Ford Road/KY 1924 – closed between MP 0.0 and 1.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – now open at MP 4.402

at MP 4.402 Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed)

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804 (

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED AS OF 8:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. Openings and closures can occur at different times for routes. Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rain. Determining the depth of water over roadways is challenging.

Wednesday, March 3 – as of 8:30 a.m.

Closures/Openings:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway (this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge).

Note: There is high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area.

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Red River Road/KY 974 – closed between MP 9.0 and 10.0

Ford Road/KY 1924 closed between MP 0.0 and 1.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at MP 4.402

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262 (this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169)

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – between MP 11.0 and 11.8

River Road/KY 2328 – MP 1.6 (this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed)

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide (this location is near the Clark County line)

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804 (this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road)

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED AS OF 6:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists some roads in the Lexington region — District 7 — remain closed or dangerous due to high water and slides.

Openings and closures can occur at different times for routes. Water rises and recedes for areas depending on factors including terrain, road location and the amount of rainfall received.

The following is the most accurate information as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Closures:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway (this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge).

Note: There is high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area.

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at MP 4.402

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262 (this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169)

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide (this location is near the Clark County line)

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 13.19 and 20.0 9

Josephine Road/KY 32 – one is lane closed at MP 18 due to a road slide

Woodford County

Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 15.365 and 17.804

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

UPDATE POSTED AS OF 3:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this is an update for high water and slides. Closures (and openings) can occur at different times for routes. Water recedes for areas at varied times depending on factors such as terrain, road location and amount of rainfall received.

Closures:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway (this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge).There is high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area.

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – now open between MP 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road) Note: Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Old Danville Road/KY 1150 – now open between MP 0.1 and 0.5

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at MP 4.402

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262 (this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – currently there is 4 feet of water over the bridge)

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide (this location is near the Clark County line)

Howards Mill Road/KY1331 – now open between MP 2.975 and 3.698

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 13.19 and 20.0 9

Josephine Road/KY 32 – one lane closed at MP 18 due to a road slide

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.

UPDATE POSTED 4:30 P.M. MARCH 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this is an update for high water and slides. Closures (and openings) can occur at different times for routes due to previous rainstorms. Water recedes for areas at varied times depending on factors such as terrain, road location and amount of rainfall received.

Monday, March 1 – as of 4:30 p.m. this afternoon

Closures:

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – closed between MP 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road) Note: Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Old Danville Road/KY 1150 – closed between MP 0.1 and 0.5

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at MP 4.402

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide (this location is near the Clark County line)

Howards Mill Road/KY1331 – closed between MP 2.975 and 3.698

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 13.19 and 20.0 9

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

Forecast from the National Weather Service:

https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

UPDATE: (3/1/21, 11:00 A.M.)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued an updated advisory regarding high water on roadways. Closures and openings can be in effect at different times for roads due to water from continual rain, according to KYTC. Maintenance crews monitor routes closely placing signage and barricading routes as necessary.

Monday, March 1 – currently and until further notice (10:30 a.m.)

Closures/Openings:

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – closed between milepoints 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 2.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison County line and Beach Road)

Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at milepoint 4.402

Berea Road/US 25 – now open at the intersection of KY 499 at milepoint 9.5 (accident reconstruction completed by the KSP)

Mercer County

US 68 – now open between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0

Montgomery County

KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed near the Clark County line due to a road slide

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 13.19 and 20.0 9

Routes with high water:

Note: water is over the roadways and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between milepoints 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – milepoint 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – milepoint 1.5

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.

UPDATE POSTED 10:45 A.M. MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update for high water on roadways. Closures (and openings) can be in effect at different times for roads due to water from continual rain. Maintenance crews monitor routes closely placing signage and barricading routes as necessary.

Monday, March 1 – currently and until further notice (10:30 a.m.)

Closures/Openings:

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – closed between milepoints 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 2.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison County line and Beach Road)

Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at milepoint 4.402

Berea Road/US 25 – now open at the intersection of KY 499 at milepoint 9.5 (accident reconstruction completed by the KSP)

Mercer County

US 68 – now open between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0

Montgomery County

KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed near the Clark County line due to a road slide

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 13.19 and 20.0 9

Routes with high water:

Note: water is over the roadways and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between milepoints 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – milepoint 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – milepoint 1.5

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 8:15 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists this advisory serves as an update for high water on roadways. Closures can be in effect at different times for roads in District 7 due to high water from continual rain. Maintenance crews place signage, and barricade routes as necessary.

Roads are monitored closely by District 7 Office and the Transportation Operations Center (TOC) in the Frankfort Central Office. Motorists should never attempt to drive through high water. The traveling public is reminded to seek alternate routes in low areas that are prone to flooding.

Monday, March 1 – currently and until further notice

Closures:

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7 (both lanes are under water, barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at milepoint 4.402 (water is over both lanes, barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Berea Road/US 25 – both lanes closed at the intersection of KY 499 at milepoint 9.5 for accident reconstruction by the KY State Police — estimated time for closure is 3 – 4 hours

Mercer County

US 68 – closed between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0 – this location is between Harrodsburg and Perryville at

Dry Branch Road/KY 1915 (barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Montgomery County

KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed near the Clark County line due to a road slide (warning signage is in place)

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 25.27 and 26.0 (barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 13.19 and 20.0 9 (barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Routes with high water:

Note: water is over the roadways and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between milepoints 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – milepoint 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – milepoint 1.5

Richmond police are advising drivers avoid the area of E. Main and E. Irvine due to flooded roads. According to police, the roads are currently closed for the safety of the community.

Source: Richmond Police Dept.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.