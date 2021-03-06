Covid victims remembered on 1 year anniversary of first positive case confirmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – This Saturday marked the one year anniversary of the first positive confirmed case of the Coronavirus.
This afternoon, Governor Beshear held a memorial on the capitol lawn with some families of those lost.
In one year-over 4,700 Kentuckians lost their lives to Covid-19.
In late January the Governor and his cabinet planted flags out on the capitol lawn in remembrance of those who passed away.
On Saturday, more flags were added by family members during a memorial service to honor their loved ones.
“These challenging times require that we serve our community and put others needs before our own. We do that now as his family honoring him and his legacy,”says Tanya Smith, the wife of a Covid-19 victim.
During the memorial, smith spoke in front of the small crowd gathered at the capitol, honoring her husband Gregory.
She also took a moment to remind people in the commonwealth to stick together.