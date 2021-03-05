With water service restored, Estill County begins damage assessment

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With water service restored, Estill County is beginning to assess the damage from days of flooding.

That comes as hundreds remain under a boil water advisory and electric and gas companies continue to restore power to some areas where outages remain.

Estill Emergency Management keeps update information on everything from roads that still are closed to needed supplies on its Facebook page, according to Melissa Riddell, who hands community relations for the department.

According to Riddell, the agency estimates 200-250 households were damaged by flood waters and 25-30 destroyed. They hope to begin damage assessments this weekend. If someone’s home was damaged by flood waters, they are asked to fill out the form posted on the department’s Facebook page and its web page.

To donate to the recovery efforts, a supply list is posted. Please contact Helping Hands Outreach at 606-975-4822 to make arrangements for donation delivery.

To volunteer with recovery/clean-up please visit estill.org/flood and fill out the volunteer form.

All water services have been restored. Estill Water District customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Electric and Gas companies are working to restore their services, but the flood water is impeding their efforts.

To easily find information about flood recovery visit www.estill.org/flood