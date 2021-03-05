Pulaski firm now operating from new warehouse

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The late Bill Ray founded Modern Vending in 1965 in Pulaski County on a tradition of focusing on the needs of the customer and caring about people.

Now, Team Modern is one of the largest independent, family-owned wholesale distributors in America, and it still espouses those values — which are displayed boldly on a wall inside the company’s new warehouse facility in Valley Oak Commerce Park.

Team Modern, owned and operated by second and third generations of the Ray family, is now officially operating in the 115,000-square-foot distribution center.

It sits adjacent to the company’s new headquarters in the former Safe Auto office building on Valley Oak Drive.

The distribution center increases Team Modern’s freezer cooler capacity for its growing foodservice business and allows product movement and sortation to be automated, a critical step in remaining viable in a competitive marketplace.

SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue recently joined owners Mickey Ray, Jerry Ray and Michael Ray for a tour of the new facility.

“We are so excited for Team Modern to be operating out of this incredible facility that enhances their business in so many ways,” Girdler said. “Leading with outstanding values of teamwork, customer focus and optimism make this three-generation company stand out among the rest. We are so proud of the work Team Modern does every day and are honored that they continue to invest in Somerset and Pulaski County.”