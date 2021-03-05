Owen County man identified as body in flood waters

PERRY PARK, Ky. (WTVQ) – No foul play is suspected in the death of a 32-year-old Perry Park man whose body was found in flood waters in Owen County.
At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Kentucky State Police received a call from the Owen County Emergency Management about a body located in the flood waters in Perry Park in Owen County.
Travis Webster, of Perry Park, had been located in the water, troopers said.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conducted a search of the area the day before and was unable to locate Webster.
No foul play is suspected, the KSP said.
The Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Owen County Sheriffs Office, The Kentucky River Fire Department, Owen County Rescue and the Owen County Coroner.