Bills clear hurdle to expand child care, high school ‘readiness’ options

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state House of Representatives passed legislation that would add the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test to the list of qualifying exams a student can take to indicate they are college and career ready.

The bill, HB 90, is sponsored by state Rep. Matthew Koch, R-Paris.

- Advertisement -

“This issue was brought to me by a principal in my district. Students who wanting to pursue a military career were having to take unnecessary exams unrelated to the military field, and we wanted to remedy the situation,” Koch said. “As a veteran, I know the importance of a career in the military, and I am happy to see Kentucky continue moving forward as a military-friendly state.”

Under the provisions of HB 90, high school students who earn a benchmark score on the ASVAB test will achieve postsecondary readiness.

The Council on Postsecondary Education determines what qualifies students as ready for college. The ASVAB test is currently not one of the indicators marking a student’s postsecondary readiness.

The ASVAB is currently administered at 14,000 schools and Military Entrance Processing Stations at no cost to high school students nationwide.

HB 90 will move to the Senate for consideration.

In an unrelated matter, SB 148 was approved Friday by the House Health and Family Services Committee.

The proposal simplifies the planning and zoning process for home-based small businesses that offer a regulated child care option to up to six unrelated children in their community.

This measure is an important step to strengthen local options for families seeking home-based family child care, according to advocates.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the critical role of quality, affordable child care for families, communities, and the economy.

This measure begins to address gaps in accessible child care options for parents with nontraditional work hours and strengthen the local child care infrastructure by encouraging new providers in the many child care deserts across the commonwealth.