UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., roads in Franklin, Henry still closed

UPDATE POSTED 10:15 A.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 4

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of several temporary roadway closures due to flooding. The following roadways are currently closed:

- Advertisement -

Franklin County:

KY 420 (Old Lawrenceburg Road) closed from mile marker 3.2 (near the capitol building parking garage) to mile marker 2.1 (KY 676).

KY 898 (Shadrick Ferry Road) closed from mile marker 1 to mile marker 2.

KY 1211 (Taylor Avenue) closed from mile marker 0.6 (Benson Valley Road) to mile marker 0.2 (Devils Hollow Road).

KY 1263 (Big Eddy Road) closed from mile marker 3.4 (KY 676) to mile marker 1.9 (Travis Circle).

KY 1659 (Glenns Creek Road) closed from mile marker 0 (Franklin/Woodford line) to mile marker 1. Additional closure at mile marker 1.8 (near Harrod Carter Concrete).

Henry County:

KY 389 (Harpers Ferry Road) closed from mile marker 4.4 (Lockport-Fallis Road) to mile marker 7.9 (near intersection with KY 22).

KY 389 (River Road) between KY 193 (mile marker 19) & Gullion Branch Road (mile marker 22).

KY 389 (River Road) between Boiling Branch Road (mile marker 12) & Marshall Bottom Road (mile marker 11).

KY 1360 (Franklinton Road) closed from mile marker 5.1 (Penny Winkle Road) to mile marker 6.8 (KY 202).

Drivers should find and alternate route and should never attempt to drive through high water.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.

UPDATE POSTED 4:35 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of several temporary roadway closures due to flooding. The following roadways are currently closed:

Bullitt County:

KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) closed at mile marker 5.5 (David Arnold Bridge).

Franklin County:

KY 420 (Old Lawrenceburg Road) closed from mile marker 3.2 (near the capitol building parking garage) to mile marker 2.1 (KY 676).

KY 898 (Shadrick Ferry Road) closed from mile marker 1 to mile marker 2.

KY 1211 (Taylor Avenue) closed from mile marker 0.6 (Benson Valley Road) to mile marker 0.2 (Devils Hollow Road).

KY 1263 (Big Eddy Road) closed from mile marker 3.4 (KY 676) to mile marker 1.9 (Travis Circle).

KY 1659 (Glenns Creek Road) closed from mile marker 0 (Franklin/Woodford line) to mile marker 1. Additional closure at mile marker 1.8 (near Harrod Carter Concrete).

Henry County:

KY 389 (Harpers Ferry Road) closed from mile marker 4.4 (Lockport-Fallis Road) to mile marker 7.9 (near intersection with KY 22).

KY 1360 (Franklinton Road) closed from mile marker 5.1 (Penny Winkle Road) to mile marker 6.8 (KY 202).

Spencer County:

KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 2.6 (bridge over Simpson Creek).

KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 6.

UPDATE POSTED 2:35 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of several temporary roadway closures due to flooding. The following roadways are currently closed:

Bullitt County:

KY 480 (Cedar Grove Road) closed from mile marker 9 (near CR 1634) to mile marker 11 (near Grigsby Lane).

KY 1494 (Beech Grove Road) closed at mile marker 5.5 (David Arnold Bridge).

Franklin County:

KY 420 (Old Lawrenceburg Road) closed from mile marker 3.2 (near the capitol building parking garage) to mile marker 2.1 (KY 676).

KY 898 (Shadrick Ferry Road) closed from mile marker 1 to mile marker 2.

KY 1211 (Taylor Avenue) closed from mile marker 0.6 (Benson Valley Road) to mile marker 0.2 (Devils Hollow Road).

KY 1263 (Big Eddy Road) closed from mile marker 3.4 (KY 676) to mile marker 1.9 (Travis Circle).

KY 1659 (Glenns Creek Road) closed from mile marker 0 (Franklin/Woodford line) to mile marker 1. Additional closure at mile marker 1.8 (near Harrod Carter Concrete).

Henry County:

KY 389 (Harpers Ferry Road) closed from mile marker 4.4 (Lockport-Fallis Road) to mile marker 7.9 (near intersection with KY 22).

KY 1360 (Franklinton Road) closed from mile marker 5.1 (Penny Winkle Road) to mile marker 6.8 (KY 202).

Spencer County:

KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 2.6 (bridge over Simpson Creek).

KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 6.

Drivers should find and alternate route and should never attempt to drive through high water.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.