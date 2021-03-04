Shamrock Shuffle happening in-person, virtually; Habitat benefits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The City of Lexington confirmed this week that Lexington Habitat for Humanity’s signature event, the Shamrock Shuffle 3K, is permitted to take place on Saturday, March 13.

This decision comes as the community has rallied together to decrease COVID-19 case numbers and as the race has been designed with public health as the key priority.

- Advertisement -

Runners, walkers and shufflers of all ages are invited to register for the 15th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K, presented by CLARK and Stantec.

Benefitting Lexington Habitat for Humanity, this St. Patrick’s Day tradition features the same great cause with new possibilities. Shufflers may choose to compete in a virtual race from March 13-31 or attend the in-person race on March 13.

While the event has historically taken place in Downtown Lexington, this year’s Shamrock Shuffle will be held in the heart of thoroughbred country at Fasig-Tipton.

This venue change allows the event to feature several small group race waves throughout the day in the interest of social distancing.

In person race registration is limited. Shufflers, especially those who wish to join in person, are encouraged to sign up quickly to reserve their spots at www.ShamrockShuffle3K.com.

All runners – virtual and in-person – are eligible for awards, may compete in a virtual costume contest and will receive event swag. The virtual race also features mini challenges.

This event is presented by CLARK and Stantec with other key sponsors including Quantrell Subaru, Schneider Electric, Relic Lexington and SRC of Lexington. In the unlikely event that COVID-19 guidelines change and prohibit in person events, all in-person registrants will automatically transition to virtual.

The Shamrock Shuffle 3K is locally organized and benefits Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Lexington Habitat for Humanity has been building and repairing homes in Lexington for over 30 years.