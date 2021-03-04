BCTC ‘Give Kids A Smile’ day offers free dental care for children  

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — The Bluegrass Community & Technical College dental hygiene program students and professionals will be offering free dental care to children during the Give Kids A Smile event again this year at the Cooper Campus.

To allow for social distancing and Healthy at BCTC guidelines, appointments will be available the weeks of March 22-26, March 29 – April 2, and April 5-9.

- Advertisement -

Children 12 and under are eligible to receive FREE dental cleanings, kindergarten screenings, dental supplies, x-rays, exams and fluoride treatments. Participants will also enjoy fun socially distanced activities like a photo booth, balloons and visits with the Tooth Fairy.

“This event is spearheaded by the Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association,” said Mary Jones, BCTC professor of dental hygiene. “We are so proud of our students’ efforts to make this a fun experience for children and a very valuable opportunity for parents.”

BCTC’s Cooper Campus is located at 470 Cooper Drive, Lexington. Those with appointments will receive a free parking pass. To schedule an appointment, call 859.246.6857. Appointments fill quickly, so call today to reserve your spot.

The Dental Hygiene program at BCTC has been treating children in the community for over 40 years.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has seven campuses within a 30-minute drive of 95% of Central Kentuckians. The college enrolls over 14,000 students annually and provides training for business partners to more than 2,000 employees.