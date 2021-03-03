WATCH: Frankfort bridges closed for runaway boat dock on Kentucky River

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Office advises motorists of the temporary closure of several bridges in Frankfort as a safety precaution for a runaway boat dock on the Kentucky River.

The following bridges are currently closed:

The Capital Avenue Bridge

U.S. 127 Bridge (West Clinton Street)

U.S. 127 Bridge (Mero Street)

A loose marina that likely originated in Herrington Lake is floating in the Kentucky River and is anticipated to pass through Frankfort. KYTC crews remain on standby in the area to monitor the situation.