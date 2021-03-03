UPDATE: Boat dock stuck on bank in Kentucky River will be dealt with after river goes down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – UPDATE – (10:00 P.M.) – A run away boat dock in the Kentucky River caused quite a ruckus Wednesday, taking on a whole new meaning of rolling on the river.

“I’ve never seen this before, a handful of years ago my husband actually witnessed a houseboat that was out of control, same type of situation and it smashed into the singing bridge as well and he witnessed that one and he told me it was my turn to see the craziness that goes through here” said Crystal Vaughn, a resident of Frankfort.

Vaughn says she and her family watched on social media as the dock made its way to Frankfort, and then watched it outside as it hit the historic singing bridge.

“The sound alone you could just hear it crumbling and it got caught up underneath the singing bridge and you could just see it buckling” said Vaughn.

The dock had quite an adventure

Franklin County Emergency Management got the call at 10:30 A.M. from Anderson County that the 200 foot long and 13 foot high floating dock was headed their way.

It eventually arrived in Frankfort around 2:30 P.M.

“It scraped the bottom of the Capital Avenue Bridge, there was no damage, and state bridge inspectors were already aware and were on scene. And then it went under the singing bridge, which did not have near the clearance as the Capital Avenue Bridge and pretty much took the top off of the structure” said Director of Emergency Management, Tom Russell.

Russell says after the dock broke apart, after hitting the bridge, the largest part stopped on a bank in the river across from Taylor Avenue and Devils Hollow Road.

But a small piece did continue down the river.

“We’ve notified Owen, Henry and Carroll County down river just to make sure they have a heads-up and to let them know what’s coming.”

Russell adds the structure will be taken care of once the river starts to go down.

Russell laughed as he said “Some days are busier than others, that is all I can tell you.”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – UPDATE – (4:25 P.M.) – A marina that was floating down the Kentucky River has broke into pieces after hitting bridges in Franklin County.

Deputy Director of the Franklin County Emergency Management, Ray Kinney says they received the call about the traveling dock around 10:30 a.m.

He says they followed the tracks of the dock from Tyrone Bridge until it reached Frankfort.

Several bridges in Frankfort were closed as a precaution. The bridges were reopened by 4:30 p.m., according to the state.

Kinney says the dock hit a bank and broke into pieces. It then traveled downtown where it struck part of the Capital Ave. bridge and then hit the historic Singing bridge, destroying the top part of the dock.

He says a portion of the dock still remains in the river and is continuing to travel on, but that it does not pose a hazard.

Owen and Henry counties are being notified of the portion of the dock that is coming their way.

Kinney says the remainder of the dock is on the bank in Frankfort at Taylor Avenue and Devils Hollow Hill and will be dealt with once the river goes down.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Office advises motorists of the temporary closure of several bridges in Frankfort as a safety precaution for a runaway boat dock on the Kentucky River.

The following bridges are currently closed:

The Capital Avenue Bridge

U.S. 127 Bridge (West Clinton Street)

U.S. 127 Bridge (Mero Street)

A loose marina that likely originated in Herrington Lake is floating in the Kentucky River and is anticipated to pass through Frankfort. KYTC crews remain on standby in the area to monitor the situation.