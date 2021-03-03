State uses vaccine site visits to push people to sign up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear visited the state’s regional vaccination site in Frankfort to continue the statewide effort to encourage residents to get a COVID vaccine.

“I want to thank Kroger for their continued support throughout this pandemic to assist and protect Kentuckians all across our state,” Beshear said during Wednesday’s visit. “The COVID-19 vaccines are a medical miracle. The regional vaccination sites are just the latest example of how Kroger has stepped up, along with local officials and leaders in Frankfort, to make sure we get through this together.”

Last Thursday, Beshear announced the state was opening an additional 119 vaccination sites, for a total of 410 sites across the commonwealth with a provider now close to where everyone lives in Kentucky.

As of Tuesday, the Frankfort regional site, launched on Feb. 17 in partnership with Kroger, has vaccinated 2,300 Kentuckians. The site is prioritizing Kentuckians 70 and older. Phase 1A, 1B and 1C individuals in the region are encouraged to sign up for rolling, seven-day appointments at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

The Frankfort regional vaccination site is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Kroger Health’s vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we continue to expand testing across the commonwealth,” said Pheli Roberts, Kroger Health Leader for the Louisville Division. “This location is another step forward in our effort to ensure all Kentuckians have convenient access to the vaccine when their turn comes.”

Kentuckians with questions about eligibility or how to sign up can also visit the state’s Find a Vaccine website, view the Kentucky vaccine map or call the Kentucky vaccine hotline. The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Beshear said each regional vaccination site brings the state one step closer to its goal that every Kentuckian will be able to receive a vaccine without having to travel further than one county away.