Pandemic can’t stop Central Bank’s ‘Hit Me with Your Trick Shot’ Hoops for Hope

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Central Bank Hoops for Hope will be virtual this year – with a twist. The competition challenges participants to come up with their best trick shot – inside or outside, by themselves, or with a team of two to four. Teams can use any type of sports ball and hoop.

Teams must video their shots and submit them on Facebook between 9 a.m. March 4 and 9 p.m. March 7. Winners will be announced on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. March 9.

A team of three celebrity judges will determine the winner based on skill and creativity. The judges are Sam Dick, evening news anchor with WKYT; Nastassia Alcius, former University of Kentucky women’s basketball player and Lexington Fire Department officer; and Drew Franklin, managing editor of Kentucky Sports Radio.

“We will miss seeing everyone at Rupp Arena this year for the Central Bank Hoops for Hope event,” said Janice James, interim executive director of the Hope Center. “But we can still be creative to help those who are rebuilding their lives. Our need has never been greater. We encourage people to sign up today for a do-it-yourself version of Central Bank Hoops for Hope. You and your team can still be creative and have some fun.”

Here’s how it works:

Register at hopectr.org.

Sign up each team member to raise funds supporting your hoop for hope and the Hope Center.

You can do the challenge solo, get a friend or create a team of four.

Use a sports ball of any type (basketball, ping pong, golf) and a receptacle to catch the ball.

You must say “I give hope! Central Bank Hoops for Hope 2021!” at either the beginning or end of your video.

Each participant must have a role within the trick shot.

Videos can be no longer than two minutes.

The trick shot must have some level of creativity and challenge.

Be safe: Practice social distancing, protect yourself and others, and don’t do any dangerous stunts.

Share your trick shot video on Facebook, tag @HopeCenterLex and use the hashtag #CentralBankHoopsforHope.

Winners will receive $100, and runners-up will receive $50.

More information about the Central Bank Virtual Hoops for Hope is available online at www.hopectr.org.

Hope Center provides emergency shelter, food, and clothing 365 days a year to help the homeless and those with substance abuse disorder and mental health issues, get off the street and stay off the street. To meet those needs, the Hope Center has programs that deal with recovery from addiction (for men and women), mental health issues, employment assistance, transitional housing, social services, a free health clinic, permanent housing and the Hope Mobile (mobile outreach).

The Hope Center provides more than 38,000 meals, 24,000 nights of lodging, 800 healthcare services, and 4,000 articles of clothing each month. See www.hopectr.org for more information.