Lancaster fisherman ready to kick of pro tour

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, is set to open the 2021 Bass Pro Tour season – the third season of the action-packed Tour – this month, March 21-26, with the Toro Stage 1 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Power-Pole.



Among the 80 anglers competing in 2021 will be local professional angler Bradley Roy of Lancaster, Kentucky, who will be competing in his 12th season as a professional angler – third on the MLF Bass Pro Tour.

Roy has career earnings of more than $600,000 and will be looking to qualify for his second REDCREST championship.

“I’m most excited about the new opportunities for the 2021 season,” Roy said. “Opportunities for a win and competing on some of the best fisheries this country has to offer. My overall goal for the season is to win the Angler of Year title and qualify for REDCREST 2022 – the ultimate goals for a professional fisherman.”

2021 MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule

March 21-26 Stage One at Sam Rayburn Reservoir Jasper, Texas

April 9-14 General Tire HEAVY HITTERS Raleigh, N.C.

April 30-May 5 Stage Two at Lake Travis Austin, Texas

May 21-26 Stage Three at Harris Chain of Lakes Leesburg, Fla.

June 4-9 Stage Four at Lake Chickamauga Dayton, Tenn.

June 25-30 Stage Five at St. Lawrence River Massena, N.Y.

Aug. 5-10 Stage Six at Lake Champlain Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Sept. 10-15 Stage Seven at Lake St. Clair St. Clair Shores, Mich.

March 22-26, 2022 REDCREST 2022 at Grand Lake Tulsa, Okla.

The top award at each Bass Pro Tour event is $100,000, with $300,000 going to the winner of the REDCREST 2022 championship event.

Anglers are also competing to qualify each year for the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event, which showcases the pros with the highest cumulative weight from their single largest bass in each of the seven regular-season events.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, attendance at Major League Fishing events is currently limited to competing anglers, essential staff and media covering the event only. Fans are encouraged to follow the event online through the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

The 2021 Bass Pro Tour features a field of 76 of the top professional anglers in the world – joined at each event by 4 pros that qualify from the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit – competing across seven regular-season tournaments around the country, competing for millions of dollars and valuable points to qualify for the annual Heavy Hitters all-star event and the REDCREST 2022 championship.

For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.