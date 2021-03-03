KSP: Foul play not suspected in death of woman in Martin County

LOVELY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 40-year-old Lovely resident who was found dead Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police said.

April Brewer was found at about noon Tuesday along Riverfront Road in Lovely. The road runs along Tug Fork and Wolf Creek which converge in the community along the West Virginia state line.

The initial investigation indicated Brewer was located in an area that had been submerged due to flooding, the KSP said, noting Brewer’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, the KSP said.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Joseph Coleman. Detective Coleman was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Belfry Volunteer Fire Department.