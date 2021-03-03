Kentucky falls to Ole Miss, 70-62

The Rebels committed 17 turnovers but outrebounded Kentucky 42-28 and shot 46% (23 of 50) from the floor.

OXFORD, Miss. – Devontae Shuler scored 17 points, KJ Buffen had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mississippi beat Kentucky 70-62 on Tuesday night.

Romello White added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Ole Miss (14-10, 9-8 Southeastern Conference), which has won two of its last three games. Sammy Hunter came off the bench and scored a career-high 11 points.

Ole Miss used a 15-7 surge for a 65-57 lead with 2:20 to play. Kentucky pulled to 65-60 with 1:08 left but didn’t get closer. The Wildcats had their last lead with about 11 minutes to play.

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky (8-15, 7-9), which shot 21 of 56 (37.5%) and missed 10 of 25 foul shots. Olivier Sarr added 15 points, Isaiah Jackson 13 and Davion Mintz 10.

The Rebels are 10-0 when holding opponents under 40% shooting from the floor.

The teams end their regular seasons on Saturday. Kentucky will look to stop a two-game skid when it hosts South Carolina while Ole Miss plays at home against Vanderbilt.

