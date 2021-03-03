Harrison Co. Schools back to school four days a week March 15

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Harrison County Schools announced that March 15 is “go” time for students who want to attend school four days a week if they chose-in-person instruction.

The Harrison County Board of Education unanimously approved the “Healthy at Harrison County Schools” plan in a special board meeting this week giving the green light to offer additional days of in-seat instruction to all students concurrently.

The school will be in session Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with Wednesday reserved for virtual instruction for all students, targeted services, and enhanced cleaning of facilities.

Students that have chosen virtual instruction for the remainder of the year may continue their remote learning path. Students that wish to change from virtual instruction to in-person instruction need to inform their school/principal by close of business on March 8th.

Governor Beshear issued an executive order on February 23rd outlining expanded in-person instruction, health/safety requirements, and school decision-making parameters.

Please see the district website for the “Healthy at Harrison County Schools” plan and other relevant information -https://www.harrison.kyschools.us/In the event that community viral spread greatly increases or there are a number of staff quarantines, students and families should be prepared to transition to the hybrid or full-virtual learning modes if necessary.