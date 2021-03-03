Franklin County Humane Society evacuated over flood threat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Humane Society is closed because of the threat of flooding at its facility.

The shelter made the decision earlier this week to evacuate because of the possibly of flooding on Kentucky Avenue from the swollen Kentucky River. Woodford Humane, Lexington Humane and Anderson Humane Societies were able to take the animals in FCHS’S facility so no foster homes were needed.

The jail also assisted in setting up a few kennels at Lakeview Park in case more animals need to come into the Humane Society this week. According to the shelter, volunteers helped the move happen in just six hours.

The shelter says it hopes to be back open at the regular location by the weekend.