Baptist Health Richmond opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic at EKU Perkins

UPDATE POSTED 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 3021

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Lexington opened its regional vaccine clinic Wednesday morning on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University to a steady stream of patients receiving vaccines.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 3 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 26, 2021

RICHMOND Ky. (WTVQ/BAPTIST HEALTH) -Baptist Health Richmond has been named a COVID-19 regional vaccination site by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

The clinic will be located at Eastern Kentucky University’s Perkins Building and appointments will be available online at www.ScheduleYourVaccine.com starting March 3.

Calls to the hospital will be referred to the website for schedule. No walk-in appointments will be available.

Baptist Health Richmond is committed to following Gov. Beshear’s directions on vaccinations.

Currently, Baptist Health’s priority is to vaccinate those in Phase 1A and 1B, persons 70 and older. Gov. Beshear announced last week some locations serving 1B are slowing and those sites can schedule persons from phase 1C.

Baptist Health Richmond has been instructed to prioritize healthcare workers and those in Phase 1B, 70 and over, and that remains our focus.

Appointments are expected to fill up quickly, but available appointments may open due to cancellations.

The online portal will be updated with any cancellations and additional appointments. Our switchboard operators do not have access to scheduling.

“Baptist Health Richmond recognizes how vitally important these vaccines are for our community,” said Greg D. Gerard, Baptist Health Richmond President. “We’re incredibly thankful to be given this opportunity to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and blessed to have such amazing community partners who are eager to collaborate with us to provide this service to our community.”

“EKU is proud to join our community partners to offer a regional vaccine clinic in Madison County. As a regional university, we are committed to providing educational opportunities and contributing to the overall well-being of our local community. The majority of our faculty and staff have indicated they are willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We are excited that EKU will serve as the clinic location to vaccinate our campus population and the broader community within each phase of vaccine administration,” said David McFaddin, EKU President.

“COVID-19 has been a challenge for all Madison Countians. One thing we do not want is for vaccinations to be equally as challenging,” said Madison County Judge Executive/KACo President Reagan Taylor. “I commend Baptist Health Richmond president, Greg Gerard, EKU President, David McFaddin, and their teams on joining me in taking a leadership role to ensure Madison County was persistent in seeking approval for a regional vaccination site.”

“Our team at Madison County Health Department knows that the vaccine clinic will have a huge impact on our community, and we are proud and thankful to partner with Baptist Health Richmond on this endeavor,” said Nancy M. Crewe, Madison County Health Department Public Health Director.

To promote physical distancing and the efficiency of our clinic, patients who arrive more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment will be asked to wait in their car.