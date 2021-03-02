Wholesale Hardwood Interiors to rebuild with $7.1 million investment, create 100 full-time jobs

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/OFFICE OF GOVERNOR ) – Three months ago, disaster struck Wholesale Hardwood Interiors Inc. in Campbellsville, when a fire broke out at the facility resulting in a near total loss.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the company is moving forward with plans to invest $7.1 million and create 100 full-time jobs, restoring the operation with additional space to accommodate recent and future growth.

“In Kentucky, we’re proud of our ability to persevere and overcome difficult times. We’ve all had to do it time and time again over the past few months,” Beshear said. “No project represents that dedication more than this investment by Wholesale Hardwood Interiors in Campbellsville. This company suffered a significant loss three months ago, and during a challenging time like no other, but its leaders wasted no time in getting the facility back up and running as soon as possible. Their dedication to the Taylor County community and Kentucky must be commended, and I hope for nothing but great things for WHI in the years ahead.”

The Campbellsville headquarters is home to the company’s office, warehouse and manufacturing business, providing high-quality interior wood products, such as mouldings, custom millwork, doors and stair parts.

Only 20,000 square feet of the 120,000-square-foot facility was partially salvaged following the fire in December, with operations deemed a total loss. The company, now back in operation, plans to fully re-establish production with construction of a facility at the same location on the Campbellsville Bypass. Company leaders anticipate the facility to be functional immediately and fully operational within 12 to 18 months.

“Wholesale Hardwood Interiors Inc. has built its success and reputation upon dedication to high standards of quality, service and integrity,” said Mike Judd, president of WHI. “We are truly grateful for all of the assistance that we have received and are continuing to receive. This assistance, along with a truly dedicated group of employees and sales representatives, ensures that the best is yet to come.”

The Campbellsville-based company has been in operation since 1985, with 12 warehouse locations throughout Kentucky – in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Lexington, Louisville, Richmond and Walton – Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. In total, those locations employ approximately 85 people, in addition to a sales team of nearly 30 people.

Taylor County Judge/Executive Barry Smith said the company is a great corporate partner.

“We’re so pleased that WHI has chosen to reinvest in Taylor County,” Judge/Executive Smith said. “They’ve been a great company and concerned employer for over 35 years. We wish them continued success and growth for years to come.”

Campbellsville Mayor Brenda Allen was elated with the company’s decision to rebuild and expand.

“Campbellsville is so excited about WHI’s rebuilding project,” Mayor Allen said. “Keeping those skilled, hardworking jobs, and hopefully the potential for expansion in the future, will be good for our local economy.”

Ron McMahan, executive director/CEO of Team Taylor County, said he appreciates the company’s commitment to Campbellsville.

“WHI’s reinvestment in our community and to their 72 local employees is commendable,” McMahan said. “Our team immediately went to work locating temporary office and manufacturing options in Taylor County and contacting the Cabinet for Economic Development. CED has been tremendously helpful to the company.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in January preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1.8 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $7.1 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 100 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $21 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

Additionally, KEDFA approved WHI or up to $200,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

WHI also can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.