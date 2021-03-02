State troopers investigate officer shooting in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sat., Feb. 27 in Morgan County.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, a KSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. KSP requested additional assistance from Morgan County Sherriff’s Department and West Liberty Police Department, according t the KSP.

- Advertisement -

As the situation progressed, the incident resulted in a West Liberty Police Department officer firing his service weapon, fatally wounding the driver, the KSP said.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene by the Morgan County Coroner.

The person has not been identified by the KSP.

At the request of the West Liberty Police Department, KSP’s critical incident response team is conducting an investigation into the incident.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release specific details until witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.

No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident.