UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m., roads still closed in Fayette, surrounding counties

UPDATE POSTED AS OF 3:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this is an update for high water and slides. Closures (and openings) can occur at different times for routes. Water recedes for areas at varied times depending on factors such as terrain, road location and amount of rainfall received.

- Advertisement -

Closures:

Anderson County

Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 – closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway (this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge).There is high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area.

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – now open between MP 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road) Note: Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Old Danville Road/KY 1150 – now open between MP 0.1 and 0.5

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at MP 4.402

Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262 (this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – currently there is 4 feet of water over the bridge)

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide (this location is near the Clark County line)

Howards Mill Road/KY1331 – now open between MP 2.975 and 3.698

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 13.19 and 20.0 9

Josephine Road/KY 32 – one lane closed at MP 18 due to a road slide

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.

UPDATE POSTED 4:30 P.M. MARCH 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this is an update for high water and slides. Closures (and openings) can occur at different times for routes due to previous rainstorms. Water recedes for areas at varied times depending on factors such as terrain, road location and amount of rainfall received.

Monday, March 1 – as of 4:30 p.m. this afternoon

Closures:

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – closed between MP 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0

Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road) Note: Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Garrard County

Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Old Danville Road/KY 1150 – closed between MP 0.1 and 0.5

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at MP 4.402

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide (this location is near the Clark County line)

Howards Mill Road/KY1331 – closed between MP 2.975 and 3.698

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between MP 13.19 and 20.0 9

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

Forecast from the National Weather Service:

https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

UPDATE: (3/1/21, 11:00 A.M.)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued an updated advisory regarding high water on roadways. Closures and openings can be in effect at different times for roads due to water from continual rain, according to KYTC. Maintenance crews monitor routes closely placing signage and barricading routes as necessary.

Monday, March 1 – currently and until further notice (10:30 a.m.)

Closures/Openings:

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – closed between milepoints 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 2.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison County line and Beach Road)

Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at milepoint 4.402

Berea Road/US 25 – now open at the intersection of KY 499 at milepoint 9.5 (accident reconstruction completed by the KSP)

Mercer County

US 68 – now open between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0

Montgomery County

KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed near the Clark County line due to a road slide

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 13.19 and 20.0 9

Routes with high water:

Note: water is over the roadways and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between milepoints 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – milepoint 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – milepoint 1.5

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.

UPDATE POSTED 10:45 A.M. MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update for high water on roadways. Closures (and openings) can be in effect at different times for roads due to water from continual rain. Maintenance crews monitor routes closely placing signage and barricading routes as necessary.

Monday, March 1 – currently and until further notice (10:30 a.m.)

Closures/Openings:

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – closed between milepoints 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 2.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison County line and Beach Road)

Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at milepoint 4.402

Berea Road/US 25 – now open at the intersection of KY 499 at milepoint 9.5 (accident reconstruction completed by the KSP)

Mercer County

US 68 – now open between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0

Montgomery County

KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed near the Clark County line due to a road slide

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 13.19 and 20.0 9

Routes with high water:

Note: water is over the roadways and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between milepoints 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – milepoint 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – milepoint 1.5

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 8:15 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists this advisory serves as an update for high water on roadways. Closures can be in effect at different times for roads in District 7 due to high water from continual rain. Maintenance crews place signage, and barricade routes as necessary.

Roads are monitored closely by District 7 Office and the Transportation Operations Center (TOC) in the Frankfort Central Office. Motorists should never attempt to drive through high water. The traveling public is reminded to seek alternate routes in low areas that are prone to flooding.

Monday, March 1 – currently and until further notice

Closures:

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7 (both lanes are under water, barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at milepoint 4.402 (water is over both lanes, barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Berea Road/US 25 – both lanes closed at the intersection of KY 499 at milepoint 9.5 for accident reconstruction by the KY State Police — estimated time for closure is 3 – 4 hours

Mercer County

US 68 – closed between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0 – this location is between Harrodsburg and Perryville at

Dry Branch Road/KY 1915 (barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Montgomery County

KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed near the Clark County line due to a road slide (warning signage is in place)

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 25.27 and 26.0 (barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 13.19 and 20.0 9 (barricades and road closure signage are in place)

Routes with high water:

Note: water is over the roadways and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between milepoints 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – milepoint 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – milepoint 1.5

Richmond police are advising drivers avoid the area of E. Main and E. Irvine due to flooded roads. According to police, the roads are currently closed for the safety of the community.

Source: Richmond Police Dept.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford counties.