Leaders kickoff the 8th annual Live United Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Advocates from across the commonwealth are gathering virtually to celebrate the 8th annual Live United Days.
The event kicked off today with leaders including Lieutenant Governor Coleman, Representative Attica Scott, and even a recording from Attorney General Cameron.
They’re trying to bring light to the challenges COVID-19 has brought to Kentucky and ways the legislature, community leaders and the United Way will help those in need.
Today’s topic was focused on early childhood policy.
“We bring hope and right now that’s what Kentucky families need. They need to know that this state is headed for recovery, they need to know that this administration and the legislator are working on their behalf, and they know for certain that admitted all united way has got their back,” President of United Way of Kentucky Kevin Middleton said.
The panel will continue to discuss important issues such as justice policy and effective advocacy throughout the week.
They will share these conversations live on the United Way of Kentucky Facebook.