Business teams up to raise money for Special Olympics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Special Olympics Kentucky is joining forces with three Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in Lexington, located at 867 South Broadway, 2200 War Admiral Way, and 2901 Richmond Road for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Special Olympics Kentucky at the three participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when the three local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Special Olympics Kentucky.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.