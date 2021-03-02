Bill to raise child porn penalty in Kentucky passes House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bill that would raise the penalty for possessing, viewing or wantonly distributing child pornography involving children under the age of 12 to a class C felony passed the Kentucky House.
Under House Bill 254, the first offense would be a class C felony, and a class B felony for each subsequent offense.
The bill is sponsored by Republican Representative Derek Lewis, of London.
“According to the American Medical Association, child sexual abuse is a silent and violent epidemic,” Rep. Lewis said. “I am proud to sponsor this bipartisan legislation and grateful to Heather Wagers from the Attorney General’s office for her help on this issue.”
The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.
You can see the full text of the proposed bill by clicking here.
