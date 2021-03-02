UPDATE: As of 11 a.m., waters receding, some roads in Carter, Fleming still closed

UPDATE POSTED 11:15 A.M. TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 reports state roadways are blocked or otherwise impacted by high water this morning at the following locations:

Boyd County

KY 3294 (Center Street) in Catlettsburg closed at 20th Street, flood gates up (milepoint 9)

KY 854, high water or flood issues still possible at Rush, Garner

KY 168 closed between Hurricane Creek and Shadowlawn Drive for embankment, utility repairs (milepoint 2.8)

Carter County

KY 1 north of Grayson, Pactolus to Greenup County (milepoint 13-16)

KY 1910 near I-64 underpass (milepoint 0-3)

KY 773 at Hitchins (milepoint 3.7-3.8)

Fleming County

KY 111 at Grange City (milepoint 2.5-4.5)

Greenup County

KY 2 closed at Jeremey Gullet Bridge at KY 3307, water over road at several locations from there to US 23 at Greenup (milepoint 13-17), Ohio River backwater

KY 1, several locations from KY 784 at Lost Creek to Long Branch (milepoint 1-8)

KY 7 at Maloneton (milepoint15-17), and several locations between AA Highway and Carter County (milepoint 0-10)

KY 503 at Naples, from Boyd County line to KY 207 (milepoint 0-5.4)

KY 3306 near KY 1 at Little Sandy River (milepoint 0-1)

State highway crews monitor high water conditions on roadways and place signs or barricades on routes as necessary. Motorists should not pass barricades or attempt to drive through high water. Even a few inches of water can float vehicles. Please turn around, don’t drown.

UPDATE POSTED 11:15 A.M. MONDAY

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 reports state roadways are blocked or otherwise impacted by high water this morning at the following locations:

Bath County

KY 211 at Salt Lick (milepoint 6-6.8)

Boyd County

KY 854 at Rush, in two locations (mile markers 1-2 near KY 1654 intersection and 4-5 near Garner)

KY 3 near Trace Creek (milepoint 5-6)

KY 966 just north of KY 3 at Trace (milepoint 1-2)

KY 5 along Williams Creek near Green Springer Road and near Rockhouse-Old Buckley roads (milepoints 2-3 and 8-9)

KY 168 near Rockwood-Shadowlawn drives (milepoints 1-2 and 4-5), water and embankment slip

Carter County

KY 1 north of Grayson, Pactolus to Greenup County (milepoint 13-16)

KY 1 south of Hitchins (milepoint 0-7)

KY 1654 near KY 854 at Rush (milepoint 3.3-3.6)

KY 1910 near I-64 underpass (milepoint 0-2)

KY 1496 in the Willard area (milepoint 6-8)

KY 773 at Hitchins (milepoint 3-5)

Fleming County

KY 158 at Ringos Mills (milepoint 7-7.5)



Greenup County

KY 784 at Kehoe (milepoint 10)

KY 2 at Warnock near Wagner’s Grocery (milepoints 6-7)

KY 1, several locations from KY 784 at Lost Creek to Long Branch (milepoint 1-8)

KY 503 at Naples, from Boyd County line to KY 207 (milepoint 0-5.4)

KY 7 in the Tygarts Creek valley, possibility of high water today at multiple locations

Lewis County

Lewis County KY 989 at the AA Highway-KY 9 (milepoint 12-12.6)

NOTE: US 23 north closed remains between KY 827-Coal Branch and Ohio River Road (mile marker 13), north of Greenup; one lane southbound closed, utility poles, lines down

Nicholas County

KY 3316 (Upper Jackstown) along Taylors Creek near KY 13 intersection (milepoint 0-1)

Rowan County

KY 1722 in the Farmers area, milepoints 0-3

KY 2522 (Old US 60) at Farmers, milepoints 0-1

