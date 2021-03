FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. –

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ/101st AIRBORNE DIVISION) – The 101st Airborne Division will conduct a change of command ceremony Friday, March 5.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski will relinquish command of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/101st.