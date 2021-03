LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 56-year-old woman missing since Saturday is being

sought in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root said Barbara Caldwell was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday on North Laurel Road. She may be driving a gray 2004 Toyota Corolla with license plate 819BML.

Deputy Marcus Stigall is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked t call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.