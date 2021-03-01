Salato Wildlife Education Center reopens March 16

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort reopens March 16.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources operates the center as part of its mission to educate the public about the state’s native wildlife, as well as hunting and fishing opportunities. The facility provides indoor and outdoor viewing opportunities for a variety of wildlife, including a black bear, bald eagle, bobcats, deer, bison and more.

- Advertisement -

Tickets must be purchased online and can be purchased as far as 30 days in advance. All visitors, including annual membership holders, must choose a two-hour block of time for their visit. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for visitors ages 5 to 18 years old. Children age 4 and under are admitted free.

Visitors to the Salato Center are required to practice social distancing. Face coverings that cover the nose and mouth must by worn by anyone ages 6 years and older while inside the visitor’s center. Some exceptions may apply.

For school groups and others unable to visit the Salato Center in person this year, educational programming is available virtually. New resources for distance learning developed by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation educators are available at fw.ky.gov and youtube.com/FishandWildlifeKY.

The Salato Wildlife Education Center is off U.S. 60, approximately 1½ miles west of the U.S. 127 intersection in Frankfort. Look for the bronze deer statue at the entrance of the main Kentucky Fish and Wildlife campus.

Hours are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Salato Center is closed on Sundays, Mondays and state holidays.

For more information about the Salato Wildlife Education Center and virtual distance learning programs appropriate for the classroom, visit fw.ky.gov.