UPDATE: Roads closed in Fayette, Bourbon, Clark, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott

UPDATE: (3/1/21, 11:00 A.M.)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued an updated advisory regarding high water on roadways. Closures and openings can be in effect at different times for roads due to water from continual rain, according to KYTC. Maintenance crews monitor routes closely placing signage and barricading routes as necessary.

Monday, March 1 – currently and until further notice (10:30 a.m.)

Closures/Openings:

Bourbon County

North Middletown Road/US 460 – closed between milepoints 10.36 and 14.25

Clark County

Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 2.0

Fayette County

Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between milepoints 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison County line and Beach Road)

Beach Road (LFUCG route) is open at this time

Madison County

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7

Crooksville Road/KY 499 – closed at milepoint 4.402

Berea Road/US 25 – now open at the intersection of KY 499 at milepoint 9.5 (accident reconstruction completed by the KSP)

Mercer County

US 68 – now open between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0

Montgomery County

KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed near the Clark County line due to a road slide

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 25.27 and 26.0

Josephine Road/KY 32 – closed between milepoints 13.19 and 20.0 9

Routes with high water:

Note: water is over the roadways and warning signage is in place

Madison County

Crooksville Road/KY499 – between milepoints 1.00 and 1.4

Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – milepoint 2.2

Union City Road/KY 1986 – milepoint 1.5

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.

