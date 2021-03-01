Kentucky State Police arrest man involved in Middlesboro fatal crash

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
4
David Ramsey Source: Bell County Detention Center

Middlesboro, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a man involved in a fatal crash early Monday morning in Middlesboro, who left the scene.

According to KSP, Post 10 Harlan received a call around 2:15 A.M. about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a bicycle. Middlesboro police responded, along with Middlesboro EMS.

- Advertisement -

According to investigators, 64-year-old David Ramsey, of Middlesboro, was operating a white 2004 Ford pick-up traveling west on Ky 441 when he hit 33-year-old Bradley McNally, of Middlesboro, with his vehicle. McNally was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County Coroner from injuries he sustained.

After the crash, KSP said Ramsey allowed his vehicle to be driven off while he walked from the scene on foot. A short time later, the truck was located at a residence in Middlesboro with damage consistent to the scene and was seized by KSP.

Ramsey confessed to his involvement and also admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine while operating his vehicle, according to KSP. Ramsey was arrested and booked in the Bell County Detention Center.

According to KSP, Ramsey is charged with 2nd degree Manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance and DUI 1st, among other charges.

KSP and detectives from Post 10 continue to investigate. Middlesboro police, Middlesboro EMS and the Bell County Coroner’s Office assisted.

Previous articleUPDATE: Roads closed in Fayette, Bourbon, Clark, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!