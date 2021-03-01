Kentucky State Police arrest man involved in Middlesboro fatal crash

Middlesboro, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a man involved in a fatal crash early Monday morning in Middlesboro, who left the scene.
According to KSP, Post 10 Harlan received a call around 2:15 A.M. about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a bicycle. Middlesboro police responded, along with Middlesboro EMS.
According to investigators, 64-year-old David Ramsey, of Middlesboro, was operating a white 2004 Ford pick-up traveling west on Ky 441 when he hit 33-year-old Bradley McNally, of Middlesboro, with his vehicle. McNally was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County Coroner from injuries he sustained.
After the crash, KSP said Ramsey allowed his vehicle to be driven off while he walked from the scene on foot. A short time later, the truck was located at a residence in Middlesboro with damage consistent to the scene and was seized by KSP.
Ramsey confessed to his involvement and also admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine while operating his vehicle, according to KSP. Ramsey was arrested and booked in the Bell County Detention Center.
According to KSP, Ramsey is charged with 2nd degree Manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance and DUI 1st, among other charges.
KSP and detectives from Post 10 continue to investigate. Middlesboro police, Middlesboro EMS and the Bell County Coroner’s Office assisted.