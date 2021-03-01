Flooded roads closed in Spencer, Bullitt, Henry counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 Office advises motorists of several temporary roadway closures due to flooding. The following roadways are currently closed:
Bullitt County:
KY 480 (Cedar Grove Road) closed from mile marker 9 (near CR 1634) to mile marker 11 (near Grigsby Lane).
Henry County:
KY 1360 (Franklinton Road) closed from mile marker 5.1 (Penny Winkle Road) to mile marker 6.8 (KY 202).
Spencer County:
KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 2.6 (bridge over Simpson Creek).
KY 2885 (West River Road) closed at mile marker 6.
Drivers should find and alternate route and should never attempt to drive through high water.
