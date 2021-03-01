Fayette County schools raise bus pay to try to fill shortages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education agreed to fund bonuses of up to $30 a day for bus drivers and monitors and to raise the hourly pay for substitute drivers to help ease shortages in the district’s Transportation Department.

“The first week of bus routes and staff absences revealed that we needed to make an immediate change if we are going to be able to keep our buses running,” Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm said.

Students in grades K-2 returned the week of Feb. 22 for in-person instruction. At the school board’s regular action meeting that night, Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson recapped the pressures on Transportation stemming from significant attrition and a drop in applications amid COVID-19 concerns.

After consulting with budget staff, Thompson presented a short-term proposal at the board’s March 1 specially called meeting.

By unanimous vote, board members supported the supplemental pay structure for drivers and monitors and a revised hourly pay for sub drivers for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Beginning immediately, drivers who complete both their a.m. and p.m. routes will receive a $30 a day bonus, monitors who complete both their a.m. and p.m. routes will get a $20 a day bonus, and sub drivers will make $30 an hour, up from $14.