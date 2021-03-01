Detectives investigate body found in creek

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a body found in a creek Monday afternoon.

According t Sheriff John Root, the body was reported just before 2 p.m. in a creek off Locust Grove Road, approximately eight miles southwest of London.

The Laurel County Coroner’s office was called to the scene and authorities are attempting to identify the individual.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office was: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Lt.. Chris Edwards who is the case officer.

Also assisting at the scene was the London- Laurel County Rescue Squad, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.